Arsenal poised to reach agreement with Declan Rice over new contract

Arsenal are closing in on a new contract for Declan Rice, with an announcement expected soon.

As per Football Insider, negotiations between the two parties are understood to have reached an advanced stage as Arsneal continue their efforts to secure the long-term future of their most important players.

The 27-year-old is approaching the final 18 months of his current agreement, which expires in June 2028. Since arriving from West Ham United in 2023, Rice has developed into a central figure for both Mikel Arteta’s side and the England national team, earning a nomination for the Ballon d’Or in the last three years.

Arsenal are now in the final stages of discussions with Rice’s representatives and are increasingly confident an agreement can be reached. The expected renewal follows Arteta’s own contract extension, with the manager recently committing his future to the club until 2030.

Arsenal determined to reward Declan Rice

Rice has arguably become even more influential since making the move to North London. During Arsenal’s Premier League-winning campaign, he contributed to nine goals in 36 appearances from midfield, while his performances have continued to attract recognition at international level.

The Englishman has now earned 80 England caps, underlining just how important he has become to the national side as well as Arsenal. The Gunners opened discussions with his representatives in March, but negotiations have accelerated following his impressive start to the current campaign.

Rice is in line for a significant pay rise when he signs the new agreement. It would be his first new contract since joining Arsenal on a five-year deal in 2023. The timing is also significant for Arsenal. Rather than allowing their leading players to enter the final stages of their contracts, the club are attempting to establish greater long-term security around the squad Arteta is building.

Rice renewal reflects Arsenal’s ambitions

The extension of Arteta’s contract has provided further momentum to those plans. The Gunners now want their most influential players tied down alongside their manager, with Rice viewed as one of the foundations of the project. An announcement is expected once the remaining details have been finalised.

This is exactly the sort of contract Arsenal should be prioritising as Rice is not simply another established player in Arteta’s squad; he has become one of the defining figures of the team. His influence has grown considerably since the £105 million move from West Ham, and his versatility has made him particularly valuable. He can protect the defence, carry the ball through midfield and increasingly influence matches in the final third.

The new contract also makes sense from Arsenal’s perspective because it protects the club’s investment while sending a message to the rest of the squad. Arteta has committed his future, and Rice appears set to follow. There is also a wider strategic benefit as Arsenal are no longer simply trying to assemble a competitive squad; they are attempting to build a group capable of competing for major honours consistently.

Keeping players such as Rice at the heart of that project is essential and if the expected agreement is announced soon, it will represent another important statement of intent from Arsenal rather than merely a routine contract renewal.