Bayern Munich make approach for Martin Odegaard move

Bayern Munich and other European clubs have submitted enquiries over a possible move to sign 27-year-old Arsenal playmaker Martin Odegaard.

According to a report by Caught Offside, Martin Odegaard is also the subject of interest from Juventus. The two European giants are eager to bolster their offensive units by signing a versatile playmaker, and they have set their sights on the 27-year-old Arsenal skipper.

However, per Caught Offside, Arsenal and Odegaard have already begun informal discussions over a possible renewal, with a new contract for the skipper reportedly being a priority for the Premier League champions. The report adds that the Gunners are “understandably keen to avoid allowing one of their most valuable players to enter the final year of his contract” amid contact from Bayern Munich.

Martin Odegaard and his time at Arsenal so far

Martin Odegaard has experienced several peaks and troughs since joining Arsenal from Real Madrid in 2021. The 27-year-old initially moved to the North London club in January before completing a permanent move in a deal worth £30 million in the subsequent summer transfer window. During this period, he has established himself as a key figure for Arsenal.

Odegaard has made nearly 250 appearances for Arsenal to date while chipping in with 46 goals and 47 assists. However, the Norwegian playmaker’s long-term future was recently uncertain after persistent fitness issues hampered his performance levels in recent seasons. That has changed after an excellent start to the 2026/27 season, as he has scored 4 goals and provided 1 assist in 15 outings thus far.

What next for Odegaard?

Reports earlier this year suggested that Arsenal may be open to cashing in on Martin Odegaard to raise funds for the summer transfer window. The claims made sense back then, as the former Real Madrid prodigy was struggling with persistent fitness problems. However, his fortunes have transformed after an excellent campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and a solid start to the 2026/27 season, leading to interest from European bigwigs.

Bayern Munich’s interest reflects the need for a player who can pull the strings from an advanced position and reduce the creative burden on Michael Olise. With Jamal Musiala struggling with injuries and other health issues, the Bundesliga champions require an alternative, particularly with Lennart Karl courting interest from several high-profile clubs.

Odegaard’s ability with the ball at his feet and his leadership make him an appealing target as Bayern prepare for Manuel Neuer’s retirement; the captain’s exit will create a void in the squad. However, a deal ultimately depends on how the contract talks with Arsenal progress, with the Gunners reportedly going all out to secure an agreement. Per Caught Offside, Arsenal may accept a bid if negotiations with Odegaard break down, giving hope to Bayern Munich.