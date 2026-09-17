Chelsea, Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid vying for Lennart Karl

Chelsea, Liverpool, Barcelona, and Real Madrid are keen on signing 18-year-old German international Lennart Karl from Bayern Munich.

According to a report by German outlet Fussball News, while European bigwigs (including Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City) are closely monitoring Lennart Karl’s progress, official talks have yet to begin. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are unwilling to cash in on the teenage prospect, and they will demand €100 million to ward off his prospective suitors.

Lennart Karl and his meteoric rise

Lennart Karl has established himself as one of the world’s most promising young prospects since breaking into the first-team squad at Bayern Munich. The 18-year-old took age-group football in Germany by storm as a youth footballer before making his senior bow last year aged 17. Since then, the youngster has made nearly 50 appearances for Bayern while chipping in with ten goals and nine assists.

A hamstring injury forced Karl to miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup, though he has regained fitness and accumulated 166 minutes of game time in five outings in the early days of the 2026/27 season, chipping in with a goal and an assist. Meanwhile, the German prodigy’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs.

A man in demand

Chelsea and other Premier League clubs have scouted the teenager for several months. The continued interest aligns with the West London club’s relentless endeavour to sign the world’s most promising young prospects. Karl, if he arrives from Bayern Munich, can compete with Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers in Xabi Alonso’s system at Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s interest in Lennart Karl is understandable. The Reds are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a world-class prospect to fill Mohamed Salah’s void in the final third. The left-footed Karl operates as a right-winger, a profile Liverpool must invest in next year.

As for Barcelona, Karl will provide an alternative to Fermin Lopez in the advanced areas while being Lamine Yamal’s deputy on the right flank. Hansi Flick would be aware of the youngster’s potential after his time at Bayern Munich. Meanwhile, Real Madrid’s reported long-standing interest in Karl aligns with the team’s requirement for a left-footed attacker who can take up the right-wing berth. Real Madrid lack a left-footed right-winger, a gap Jose Mourinho must fill.

However, Bayern Munich’s hardline stance on Karl’s future complicates the matter for his prospective suitors. While Premier League clubs have no financial issues, paying €100 million for a teenager remains a steep outlay, meaning Bayern’s valuation can help them keep the German international.