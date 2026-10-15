Arsenal going all out to agree new deal with Martin Odegaard

Arsenal will go all out to strike an agreement with 27-year-old Norwegian international over a new contract.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Arsenal remain “very happy” with Martin Odegaard’s performances in the early days of the 2026/27 season. Additionally, the 27-year-old playmaker is content at the North London club, with the two parties coming close to reaching an agreement over a new contract.

Pete O’Rourke added in his report that talks between Arsenal and Odegaard’s representatives are not expected to encounter “bumps in the road”, though the Premier League champions are “doing everything they can” to tie the skipper to a new contract.

Martin Odegaard and his time at Arsenal so far

Martin Odegaard has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League since joining Arsenal from Real Madrid in 2021. The 27-year-old initially moved to the North London club in January before completing a permanent move in a deal worth £30 million in the subsequent summer transfer window.

Odegaard has made nearly 250 appearances for Arsenal to date while chipping in with 46 goals and 46 assists. However, the Norwegian playmaker’s long-term future was uncertain during the summer after persistent fitness issues hampered his performance levels in recent seasons. That has changed after an excellent start to the 2026/27 season, featuring 4 goals in 10 outings thus far.

What next for Odegaard?

Reports earlier this year suggested that Arsenal may be open to cashing in on Martin Odegaard to raise funds for the summer transfer window. The claims made sense, as the former Real Madrid playmaker endured a frustrating 2025/26 campaign after struggling with several injuries.

However, Odegaard’s excellent campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and a solid start to the 2026/27 season has meant that Arsenal will not entertain the possibility of cashing in on the former Real Madrid prospect. Recent reports have claimed that the captain’s renewal is a priority for the North London club.

With contract talks opening between the two parties, it will not be surprising to see the announcement of a new deal in the coming weeks amid Arsenal’s all-out push for an agreement. Meanwhile, with the Norwegian international happy at the Emirates, a renewal should be a matter of time.