Barcelona, Real Madrid in transfer tussle to sign Wael Mohya

Barcelona and Real Madrid are interested in signing 17-year-old German youth international Wael Mohya from Borussia Monchengladbach.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Wael Mohya is also the subject of interest from Liverpool. Additionally, seven other high-profile clubs across Europe are keen on signing the Borussia Monchengladbach wonderkid, who has a release clause worth €35 ​​million in his contract with the Bundesliga club.

Who is Wael Mohya?

Wael Mohya is the latest prodigy to gain prominence in his homeland. Born in Mettmann, the 17-year-old has spent his formative years thus far in Germany, starting his youth career with SV Straelen before joining Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016. Over the past decade, he has rapidly risen through the ranks at the Bundesliga club before breaking into the first-team squad last season.

The teenager has already made 28 appearances for Gladbach while chipping in with five goals and two assists. Meanwhile, the German youth international has enjoyed his breakthrough in the ongoing campaign, scoring three goals and providing one assist in 11 outings thus far, with his exploits earning him his maiden call-up to Jurgen Klopp’s senior squad. Mohya’s progress has also piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs.

A ten-way battle for Mohya is ensuing

Barcelona may pursue a midfielder next year, as Frenkie de Jong reportedly faces an uncertain future at Camp Nou amid his links with Premier League clubs. Additionally, Dani Olmo has gained popularity in the market, with several bigwigs reportedly chasing his signature. So, Mohya, who is primarily an attacking midfielder, can be a like-for-like replacement due to his impressive passing ability and productivity.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid’s interest in Wael Mohya is logical. The Merengues need to sign a productive attacking midfielder who can compete with Jude Bellingham in the advanced areas. Additionally, the teenager’s ability to play on the flanks means he can be an alternate option for the right flank, which has become a problem area for the team due to the overabundance of left-sided wingers.

As for Liverpool, the Reds are combing the market for an alternative to Florian Wirtz, who has been inconsistent since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen last year. While the German international has been impressive in his recent outings, he is a target for Bayern Munich. So, Mohya, who has been produced an impressive output since breaking into Gladbach’s first-team squad, is a credible option for Liverpool.

However, widespread reports have suggested that Gladbach are working on a new contract for Mohya, meaning his suitors may face an uphill task to secure his services. For now, the ten interested clubs are keeping tabs on the German playmaker’s progress, and the escalating competition for his signature will keep the Bundesliga club on their toes.