Liverpool, Bayern Munich in transfer tussle to sign Wael Mohya

Liverpool and Bayern Munich are interested in signing 17-year-old German youth international Wael Mohya from Borussia Monchengladbach.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Brighton & Hove Albion, Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig are also keen on signing Wael Mohya. The update adds that Liverpool and Brighton are “tracking his development closely” and are hoping to sign the teenager next year.

Per TEAMtalk, Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Rouven Schroder has already acknowledged the widespread interest in Mohya while revealing that the Foals are “in dialogue with the player and his representatives” to tie him to a new long-term contract. However, the report suggests that Mohya is “primed to make a high-profile move” in the near future.

Who is Wael Mohya?

Wael Mohya is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in Mettmann, the 17-year-old has spent his formative years thus far in Germany, starting his youth career with SV Straelen before joining Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016. Over the past decade, he has rapidly risen through the ranks at the Bundesliga club, breaking into the first-team squad last season.

The teenager has already made 28 appearances for Gladbach while chipping in with five goals and two assists. Meanwhile, the German youth international has enjoyed his breakthrough in the ongoing campaign, scoring three goals and providing one assist in 11 outings thus far. Mohya’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs.

A six-way battle for Mohya is ensuing

Bayern Munich’s interest in Wael Mohya is understandable. The Bundesliga champions constantly scour the market for the brightest young prospects in the country, and that has helped them build a squad that has dominated the league for years. Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic have become mainstays in the middle of the park after joining Bayern and amid Jamal Musiala’s fitness and health issues, the Bavarian giants need to bring in a long-term alternative.

As for Liverpool, the Reds are scouring the market for an alternative to Florian Wirtz, who has been inconsistent since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen last year. While the German international has been impressive in his recent outings, he is a target for Bayern Munich. So, Mohya, who has been productive in the final third since breaking into Gladbach’s first-team squad, is an option worth considering.

However, with Gladbach working on a new contract for Mohya, his suitors may face an uphill task to secure his services. For now, the six interested clubs are closely monitoring the German playmaker’s progress, and Schroder’s ongoing dialogue with Mohya and his representatives will be key to determining the player’s next move.