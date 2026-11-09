Barcelona, Manchester City need to pay €15 million to sign Niko Ilicevic

Barcelona and Manchester City will have to fork out €15 million to sign Eintracht Frankfurt teenage attacking sensation Niko Ilicevic.

Barcelona and Manchester City are among several European heavyweights scouting Niko Ilicevic, a 16-year-old attacking midfielder at Eintracht Frankfurt, according to a report from SPORT.

Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and AC Milan have also reportedly sent representatives to monitor the teenager’s development, intensifying competition for his signature.

Ilicevic joined Frankfurt’s academy in 2018 and has worked his way through their youth system. Currently part of the B team, he made an impressive start to the season with the Under-19s, contributing to seven goals in as many appearances.

His consistent performances earned him opportunities with the senior side; he has already featured in two Bundesliga matches this term, making his first-team debut shortly after turning 16.

The teenager prefers operating as a number ten, though he can also play out wide. He is comfortable receiving the ball in different midfield areas, carries a threat around the penalty area, and possesses an impressive left foot.

His Bundesliga debut impressed Frankfurt manager Adolf Hutter, who recognised the youngster’s potential during his brief appearance against HSV and handed him more minutes against SC Paderborn.

Ilicevic’s performances have drawn interest from Barcelona and other leading European clubs. However, the Catalan club face obstacles in securing him.

The teenager has a contract with Frankfurt until he turns 18, but reports suggest the German club have already approached his representatives about extending the agreement. Ilicevic and his family are understood to be open to fresh terms, provided they include a release clause for major European clubs.

European giants could battle it out for Ilicevic

Barcelona’s pursuit of Ilicevic comes as the Catalan club have stepped away from the race for another highly rated youngster, JJ Gabriel, who is expected to join Real Madrid.

Ilicevic is viewed as another exciting prospect on Barcelona’s recruitment list. With several leading European clubs following his development, Frankfurt’s willingness to negotiate a structured buyout suggests the club recognises the risk of losing him to a free transfer, a dynamic that will shape any bidding competition among Europe’s elite.

A reported fee of €15 million could be enough to get the Manchester City target out of Germany. While Barcelona look to respond after missing out on Gabriel, City are looking to add him to their young ranks as they continue to build for the future.

The Manchester-based giants have made it a habit of snapping up top talent from across Europe, and they believe Ilicevic could become a special player. He could have a bright future at the club.