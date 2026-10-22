Liverpool competing with Chelsea, Tottenham, six others in Niko Ilicevic race

European football’s biggest clubs are increasingly looking beyond established stars, with the next generation of elite talent attracting attention earlier than ever.

Niko Ilicevic is a prime example, with the Eintracht Frankfurt teenager already being monitored by some of the biggest recruitment departments in Europe. According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are among nine major clubs tracking the 15-year-old, alongside fellow Premier League sides Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City and Newcastle United.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, AC Milan and Inter Milan have also been watching his development. For a player still at the beginning of his journey, the scale of that interest says plenty about the impression he has already made.

Liverpool face heavyweight competition for Niko Ilicevic

Ilicevic is a left-footed attacking midfielder who can operate in several positions across the forward line. His technical ability and composure have particularly impressed scouts, while his willingness to play against older age groups has demonstrated a maturity beyond his years.

His performances in youth competitions, including the UEFA Youth League, have strengthened his reputation. He has also been producing regularly for Germany’s Under-17 side, adding an international dimension to his development.

Frankfurt are understandably keen to retain him. His existing agreement is set to transition into a professional contract when he turns 16, with the new deal expected to run until 2029. The Bundesliga club’s preference is reportedly to develop Ilicevic gradually, giving him a structured pathway towards senior football rather than rushing him into a move abroad.

That could make Liverpool’s task particularly difficult. The Reds may possess the financial strength to tempt Frankfurt with a major offer, but they would have to convince both the club and the player that Anfield represents the right environment for his development. With nine elite clubs monitoring him, however, Frankfurt know the pressure will only increase if Ilicevic continues progressing at his current rate.

Liverpool should prioritise development over the race

Liverpool should be interested, but winning the transfer battle should not be the objective at this stage. Ilicevic is only 15, meaning the most important question is where he can receive the right coaching, playing opportunities and protection from the enormous expectations surrounding elite prospects.

Liverpool have a strong record of developing young players, and their pathway could be attractive if the club presents a clear long-term plan rather than simply selling the glamour of Anfield. The biggest threat may actually come from the sheer number of competitors. Real Madrid, Barcelona and the Milan clubs can offer enormous prestige, while Premier League rivals can provide substantial financial incentives.

Liverpool’s best strategy would be to build the relationship early, demonstrate exactly how Ilicevic would be developed and avoid rushing the player. If he truly is as advanced as scouts believe, there will be plenty of time for the next step. For now, Frankfurt have control. But if Ilicevic continues to outgrow his age group, keeping him in Germany beyond 2027 could become increasingly difficult.