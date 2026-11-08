Manchester United step up interest in Louis Page, face Manchester City battle as price revealed

Manchester United remain confident of reviving their pursuit of Leicester City youngster Louis Page after coming close to signing the teenager during the summer.

According to TEAMtalk, the competition for his signature has increased considerably since the summer transfer window.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a rapid rise this season despite Leicester’s struggles, turning his senior opportunities into a series of eye-catching performances. His development has attracted several Premier League heavyweights, meaning United can no longer expect to complete a deal as easily as they might have done months ago.

United’s previous interest could still work in their favour as the Red Devils came close to agreeing a transfer in the summer and remain determined to return for the youngster, who is increasingly regarded as one of the most promising prospects in English football.

Leicester set conditions as Manchester City join the chase

Leicester are prepared to consider a January sale, but their position is straightforward. The Foxes want Page to remain at the King Power Stadium on loan for the remainder of the season, ensuring his development continues through regular first-team football.

The second condition is financial. Leicester value the teenager at around £15 million, although the structure of the deal could make the initial payment considerably smaller. A large portion of the package could reportedly be made up through future payments.

Page’s contract runs until 2029, giving Leicester little reason to accept a reduced offer. The club have already received approaches from interested parties and are aware that the teenager’s improving reputation could drive further competition. Manchester City have now entered the race, adding another complication for United. Enzo Maresca’s side have continued to monitor Leicester’s young talent after signing Jeremy Monga during the summer.

Manchester United should act fast

Manchester United should be particularly wary of allowing this opportunity to slip away again. The attraction of Page is not simply his age but the speed of his development. A teenager producing consistently strong performances in a struggling side can demonstrate qualities that statistics alone cannot capture.

The £15million valuation also makes the situation interesting as United could effectively secure the player’s long-term future while allowing Leicester to retain him for the rest of the season, giving Page the continuity he needs without immediately placing him under enormous pressure at Old Trafford.

However, City entering the race changes the equation and Maresca’s reputation for developing young players could make the move attractive, while Arsenal and Chelsea provide further competition. For United, the lesson from the summer is clear: hesitation may now carry a much higher price. If they genuinely believe Page has elite potential, acting decisively in January could be far wiser than waiting for his value and the competition to rise further.