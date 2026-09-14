Chelsea join Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United in Louis Page race

Chelsea are in the mix to sign Louis Page, with several Premier League rivals also pursuing the Leicester City teenager.

Chelsea have joined Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United in pursuit of Leicester City prodigy Louis Page, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes. The 18-year-old midfielder has emerged as a priority for multiple Premier League clubs ahead of the January transfer window.

Page has impressed at Leicester City with seven appearances across all competitions this season, following 21 outings last term. His emergence in Russell Martin’s plans has caught the attention of top-flight rivals, all now pursuing his signature.

Page is widely expected to leave Leicester City ahead of the January transfer window. The move will depend on any club’s willingness to meet the Foxes’ €18 million asking price is expected to make the transfer materialise ahead of the new year.

Manchester United explored a late move for Page over the summer. The Red Devils reportedly explored a late move for him, and although negotiations continued for several weeks, they ultimately collapsed around deadline day.

Chelsea to rival Premier League sides for Louis Page

Manchester United are expected to revive their interest in January, but they now face considerable competition for the teenager. Leicester City’s €18 million asking price proved problematic for Manchester United during the previous transfer window.

Arsenal remain interested in some of the brightest young talents in English football, while Liverpool are also considering a move for Page. The Merseyside club are looking to build for the future, and a player of Page’s profile could appeal to their plans under Andoni Iraola, particularly because he is already close to first-team involvement.

Chelsea’s model of recruiting and developing young talent contrasts with Manchester United’s immediate interest, while Arsenal and Liverpool are building for the future. If the Blues make the move and accelerate talks, it would be unpleasant news for Manchester United after their prolonged negotiations.

Chelsea could be willing to pay a significant fee to prise Page away from Leicester City, positioning themselves as potential frontrunners in the race. The Blues’ successful model and opportunities available to young players make the club an attractive option for the teenager.