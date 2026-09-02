Manchester United poised to reignite interest in Louis Page next year

Manchester United are poised to revisit their interest in Louis Page following the late collapse of talks to sign the Leicester City midfielder.

According to Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic, Manchester United are set to revisit their interest in Leicester City midfielder Louis Page after deadline-day talks collapsed. The club expect to rekindle their pursuit in January, when they will have more time and space to reach an agreement on the teenager, who has impressed through 26 senior appearances for the Foxes.

Manchester United had a productive summer transfer window, during which they addressed many of their squad’s problems. While the club focused on strengthening the first team, they were also keen to add a few young talents who are ready to push for opportunities in the senior side.

Manchester United to rekindle Louis Page chase in January?

Teenage midfielder Louis Page attracted Manchester United’s interest as a prospect ready to develop alongside the first team. Manchester United opened talks with Leicester City on deadline day in an attempt to reach an agreement.

The club were reportedly prepared to pay as much as £10 million, but per The Athletic, Leicester City’s asking price rose on deadline day, with the Foxes demanding £12 million plus £3 million in add-ons.

Eventually, the move collapsed as both clubs failed to reach an agreement over the player’s transfer. Leicester City manager naming Page in his starting lineup for the match against Plymouth Argyle was seen as confirmation that the deal was off.

However, the Red Devils have not ended their interest. Whitwell’s report states that Page turned down an approach from Arsenal during the summer because he favours a move to Old Trafford. This preference could play a crucial role in negotiations between the two clubs in January.

Did Manchester United improve their midfield?

A player like the £15 million-rated English wonderkid Page was not seen as someone who would drastically improve Manchester United’s midfield on deadline day. Rather, he was viewed as someone who could play a limited role during the season and, more importantly, learn from the experienced players in the club’s midfield.

Manchester United did strengthen their midfield following Casemiro’s departure and Manuel Ugarte’s ACL injury. Carlos Baleba joined from Brighton & Hove Albion, becoming the club’s third midfield signing of the summer after the arrivals of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.