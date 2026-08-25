Official: Manchester United sign Carlos Baleba

Carlos Baleba has joined Manchester United from Brighton and Hove Albion in a deal worth £70 million, signing a long-term contract with the Red Devils.

In an official statement on Manchester United’s official website, the Premier League giants have revealed that they have signed Carlos Baleba from Brighton & Hove Albion. The 22-year-old has put pen to paper on a five-year contract, with the option of a further year. Upon completing the move, the youngster expressed his delight.

Baleba said, “It is an incredible feeling to join the club of my dreams. Playing at Old Trafford is always special but the opportunity to do so as a Manchester United player will be a real honour. I cannot wait to work with Michael Carrick; his experience and knowledge of the game make him the perfect coach to help me to reach the highest level.”

Carlos Baleba and his time in the Premier League so far

Carlos Baleba has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League during his stint with Brighton & Hove Albion after from LOSC Lille in August 2023. While the 22-year-old endured some teething problems, he has come leaps and bounds in the last three years, becoming a mainstay in the middle of the park for his club and country.

The Cameroonian international made over 100 appearances for Brighton & Hove Albion thus far while chipping in with four goals and two assists. Meanwhile, Baleba’s progress piqued the attention of high-profile clubs in the last three years, with Manchester United finally securing his services after chasing him for over a year.

A new adventure beckons

Manchester United wanted to sign Carlos Baleba last summer, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest has made sense, as the Red Devils need a long-term holding midfield solution. With Casemiro departing from Old Trafford as a free agent and Manuel Ugarte failing to make his mark since joining Manchester United from Paris Saint-Germain nearly two years ago, the situation has been concerning.

While Manchester United signed Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans earlier this summer, they needed an out-and-out defensive midfielder to fill Casemiro’s void at Old Trafford. So, after pursuing several targets, they finally zeroed in on Baleba as their top option and intensified the negotiations with Brighton over the past week.

Interestingly, reports a few weeks ago suggested that Manchester United would not pursue a deal for the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder. However, following the revival of their interest, they quickly moved to secure an agreement, with BBC Sport revealing that United will pay an initial £65 million plus £5 million in add-ons to the Seagulls.