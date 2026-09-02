Manchester United move for Louis Page set to collapse

Talks between Manchester United and Leicester City over Louis Page are on the verge of collapsing, as the two clubs are unable to agree on a fee.

According to The Athletic, Manchester United’s move for Louis Page has been thrown into jeopardy, with talks with Leicester City unable to reach agreement over terms.

Louis Page was keen on joining Manchester United, and despite suggestions that the two clubs were close to reaching an agreement, that does not appear to be the case.

Leicester City are protected by a long-term contract with the player that runs until 2029, giving them control over negotiations for a reasonable fee should a suitor express interest. As of deadline day, Manchester United were reportedly working on a late deal, but the move is now in jeopardy.

Leicester City have produced a number of talented players in recent years, and Louis Page is one of them. The midfielder, who can play as either a No. 6 or a No. 8, has attracted Manchester United’s interest for a bright future. Given the situation at Leicester, he appeared set to leave the club before the transfer window closed.

Fee disagreement stalls talks

Page was reportedly excited to join Manchester United had he left Leicester City during this window, per The Athletic. However, Manchester United’s late decision to open talks with Leicester meant there was little time for meaningful negotiations.

As things stand, fee disagreement stalls discussions, with the two clubs unable to find common ground on valuation. According to The Athletic, had the clubs reached an agreement, Page could have been loaned back to Leicester for the current season before arriving at Old Trafford next summer.

The main sticking point has been the fee, with the two clubs reportedly discussing a deal worth more than £10 million. Leicester reportedly wanted £12 million, rising to £15 million, and had they secured their desired fee, the deal would have exceeded the precedent fee received from Manchester City for Jeremy Monga this summer.

Monga joined Manchester City after the club beat Arsenal to his signature, despite the latter holding extensive talks throughout the summer. The teenager has since joined Swansea City on loan for the remainder of the season, and Leicester City were therefore open to selling Page.

Manchester United could remain in the race if they can reach an agreement with Leicester over a permanent transfer. However, as things stand, the deal faces collapse. The two parties could revisit talks in January, although there is a risk that other rivals could enter the race.