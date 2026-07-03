Manchester City beat Arsenal in Jeremy Monga race as deal agreed

Manchester City have hijacked a deal from under Arsenal’s noses and are now closing in on signing Jeremy Monga from Leicester City in the summer transfer window.

According to an update by reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City have reached an agreement with both the player and Leicester City after Arsenal’s lengthy pursuit stalled.

Jeremy Monga became the second-youngest debutant ever when he made his Premier League bow in the 2024/25 season. The table has changed since Arsenal’s Max Dowman made his first appearance in the recently concluded campaign, and the list is now topped by Ethan Nwaneri, who featured as a substitute against Brentford in the 2022/23 season.

Monga is currently on scholarship but is set to turn professional on 10 July, a move he has already agreed with Leicester City. The Foxes are in a strong negotiating position as a result, which explains why Arsenal reportedly had an earlier bid rejected.

The consensus between Arsenal and Leicester City had been that both clubs would prefer to avoid a tribunal when agreeing on a fee. Arsenal were seen as the favourites to land Monga, with the player’s approval already secured over personal terms and a pathway to the senior side. Arsenal appeared to be winning the race until a late twist on Thursday saw Manchester City make their move.

The Citizens have successfully hijacked the operation by meeting Leicester City’s financial demands for the 16-year-old wonderkid. According to an update by David Ornstein, Arsenal have withdrawn from the race, as they are unable or unwilling to match Leicester City’s valuation. Meanwhile, Manchester City will pay £10 million to seal the deal for Jeremy Monga.

A gem for City’s academy

Arsenal had planned to utilise Monga in a similar vein as Max Dowman, but Manchester City now control his development. Monga has already played 37 senior games for the Foxes, including 27 in the EFL Championship last season, a senior pedigree rare for a 16-year-old.

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Enzo Maresca, Manchester City’s new manager, was involved in talks per Fabrizio Romano, and the former Leicester City boss reportedly convinced Monga to join the Citizens rather than Arsenal. The move signals City’s continued investment in young English talent ahead of next season.