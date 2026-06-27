Arsenal confident of signing Jeremy Monga

Arsenal are expected to lodge a fresh bid for Leicester City’s 16-year-old Jeremy Monga imminently, having seen an initial offer rejected.

According to Football Insider, the Gunners remain keen on the teenager despite Leicester City’s recent rejection. Growing in confidence about the signing, both clubs are eager to avoid a tribunal, which suggests movement toward an agreed fee in the coming period.

The Times reported that Arsenal’s initial £5 million bid was rejected by Leicester City as too low for a talent of his calibre. No fee ceiling has been reported, but David Ornstein reported both teams are keen to avoid a tribunal. Arsenal are widely expected to submit a fresh proposal imminently, in the hope that it meets Leicester City’s standards.

Arsenal confident on Jeremy Monga?

Arsenal have been pursuing Monga for quite some time, and early indications suggest the 16-year-old is eager to join the Premier League champions. The teenager became the second-youngest player to feature in the Premier League after Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri when he played for Leicester City in the 2024-25 season. With the Foxes now relegated to League One, Monga has a clear incentive to pursue a top-flight club and accelerate his development.

Work behind the scenes has indicated that the Gunners have won the race for Monga, and it is now about reaching an agreement on the fee between the two clubs. It remains to be seen how much Arsenal are ready to table as part of their next offer, as there is growing confidence among all parties that a deal can be reached.

How Monga fits in at Arsenal

Monga is not seen as a first-team signing who would come in and make an immediate impact. At such a tender age, the club will use the U-21s to develop his game while keeping him close to Mikel Arteta’s first-team plans.

Monga’s development path mirrors Max Dowman’s trajectory, though Dowman may not be playing regular first-team football. The key difference is Monga’s left-flank position, which may offer Arsenal an alternative to Dowman’s profile on the left wing.