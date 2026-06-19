Arsenal fail with bid to sign Jeremy Monga, talks continue

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Jeremy Monga, with Leicester City rejecting their initial offer, although talks remain ongoing.

Arsenal stepped up their efforts to sign Jeremy Monga recently, and they even tabled an offer for his signature. However, the Gunners’ initial offer for the Leicester City sensation has been turned down, as per a report from The Daily Telegraph.

Arsenal remain in talks with Leicester as they look to secure Monga’s services ahead of the 2026/27 season. Both parties are expected to reach an agreement; negotiations are expected to reflect Monga’s elite potential and development trajectory.

Monga rose rapidly through Leicester City’s youth academy from childhood. While the youngster was officially promoted to the first-team squad last summer, he made his Premier League debut as a 15-year-old during the 2024/25 season.

Last season, Monga appeared in 30 matches across all competitions, amassing 1,000+ minutes and three goals. Monga will not sign a professional deal at Leicester City until his 17th birthday on July 10, and is being monitored by a number of clubs beyond Arsenal.

However, Leicester’s position is protected by an existing agreement guaranteeing Monga a professional contract on his 17th birthday. While the Foxes won’t lose him for compensation, their relegation to League One creates financial pressure. They need to raise funds from player sales to remain compliant with English Football League (EFL) cost controls.

Arsenal retain interest in Monga

Monga’s sale would ease Leicester City’s financial burden. While they have turned down Arsenal’s initial offer for the right-footed winger, who can feature anywhere in the final third, The Daily Telegraph suggests they are likely to reach an agreement in the near future. A number of clubs are monitoring his situation, but Monga’s preference for the Premier League champions strengthens Arsenal’s hand.

While the exact fee remains undisclosed, Arsenal are not far off Leicester City’s valuation and continue negotiations with the Foxes for the teenager, who could initially be sent out on loan to accelerate his development at first-team level.

His blistering speed, close control, knack for beating defenders and composure in one-on-one situations are attributes Mikel Arteta admires. The Spanish manager believes the 16-year-old could become an integral part of Arsenal’s attack in the long term.