Arsenal submit official offer to sign Jeremy Monga

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal table an official bid to sign Leicester City teenage attacking sensation Jeremy Monga.

Jeremy Monga could end up joining Arsenal ahead of next season, as the Gunners have tabled an official bid to sign the Leicester City winger, according to Fabrizio Romano. While the numbers haven’t been revealed, the 16-year-old is believed to be keen on a move, and the North London club are optimistic about getting it done.

Monga has been a part of the Leicester City setup since his childhood days. He went up the ranks at some pace and has been with the first team since last summer. In his first full season with the senior side, he was involved in 30 matches, racked up over 1,000 minutes and even contributed towards three goals.

While he could help them survive the drop, the teenager did showcase a lot of promise, which has resulted in a lot of interest from across Europe. Leicester would have loved to have him around for years to come, but their chances of keeping hold of the 16-year-old have reduced significantly since their relegation to EFL League One.

Monga looks set to join Arsenal

Monga doesn’t intend on playing in the 3rd-division and there is certainly no shortage of interest in him. Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs that are after him. The Gunners have been keeping tabs on him for some time and are well aware of his massive potential.

He is widely regarded as one of the brightest prospects, and Mikel Arteta wants him in his ranks. While he is unlikely to have a prominent role from the start, his potential suggests he could become an integral part of their first team in no time.

His explosive pace, ball control, ability to take on defenders and composure in 1v1 situations make him an ideal fit for Arteta’s setup. While they are looking for an upgrade on the left flank and will most likely sign a world-class forward this summer, Monga could eventually support as well as compete for a place in the starting XI on the left.

The Gunners have already made their move, and with the teenager keen on joining them, they are optimistic about the deal getting over the line. Things are progressing at some pace, and the coming weeks could prove decisive.