Arsenal win race to sign Jeremy Monga

Arsenal are expected to win the race for exciting Leicester City teenager Jeremy Monga, with the winger preferring the Gunners over others.

According to Team Talk, Jeremy Monga prefers a move to Arsenal over other suitors, with a few other teams thought to be in the equation. The Gunners had earmarked a move for the young talent for a few weeks now, and while they reportedly have the player’s consensus on a move, a fee with Leicester City is yet to be agreed.

During the 2024-25 season, Jeremy Monga became the second youngest player to feature in a Premier League game after Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri. Now, there are efforts being made by the Gunners to bring the prodigious Leicester City talent to the Emirates and develop his talents here.

The 16-year-old English prodigy has been on Arsenal’s shortlist of elite young talents for a few months now, with the Gunners advancing in talks in the background.

There are some things to be sorted out, such as a fee with Leicester City, given the teenager is poised to prove costly, with the report stating the deal could be sealed for a fee between £10 million and £ 15 million.

Jeremy Monga wants Arsenal.

Arsenal saw a bid rejected by Leicester City, as per reports, which may not have met the demands set by the Foxes to sell the exciting teenager. There’s no mention of how much the Gunners offered as part of their first bid, but it might be the case that they will submit a fresh proposal to advance the deal.

Monga is reportedly eager to join the Gunners, as he may have made his preference clear in the background. Given the player has already pre-agreed a professional contract with Leicester City, which will come into effect on 10 July when he turns 17, this is the reason why Leicester City are holding out for a substantial fee.

The Foxes are in financial trouble, and their subsequent demotion to League One has opened the doors to sell players like Monga. Arsenal are expected to seal the deal in the coming period, as Mikel Arteta envisages a role for the teenager similar to that of their own talent Max Dowman, alongside the periphery of the first team.

Arsenal planning moves for youth signings?

Arsenal are already thinking about new youth signings, as alongside Monga, PSG defender Emmanuel Mbemba is expected to join, as per reports. The Gunners are planning to fortify their first-team squad but also remain focused on recruiting talents that they could nurture in the youth squads.

They are also expected to make an offer for Georgian teenager Andria Bartishvili, with the young star compared to the likes of his compatriot Kvicha Kvaratskhelia. These are the kind of signings a serious club tends to make for their youth plans, with the named talents already much closer to first-team action than they are to youth development squads.