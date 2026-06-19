Arsenal set to submit proposal to sign Andria Bartishvili

Arsenal will look to sign 17-year-old Georgian wonderkid Andria Bartishvili from Kolkheti Poti this year.

According to a report by BBC journalist Sami Mokbel, Andria Bartishvili is the subject of interest from Arsenal. The Gunners are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by procuring a long-term versatile solution, and they have set their sights on the 17-year-old Kolkheti Poti attacking sensation. They are preparing a pre-contract agreement to secure his services in the coming weeks.

Who is Andria Bartishvili?

Andria Bartishvili is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in Tbilisi, the teenage sensation has spent his formative years thus far in Georgia, starting his youth career at Dinamo Tbilisi before joining FC Kolkheti Poti in January 2025. However, the youngster has finally experienced first-team football during his spell with Iberia 1999.

While the 17-year-old was not a regular starter for Iberia 1999 since arriving in January, he has made his mark during the 2026 campaign thus far. Bartishvili has amassed nearly 1,000 minutes of game time in 15 league appearances while chipping in with two goals and two assists.

However, after the promising attacking midfielder’s loan stint with Iberia 1999 ends, he will become a free agent, as his contract with Kolkheti Poti will expire at the turn of the year. The situation has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, particularly in the wake of comparisons with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

London calling?

While several clubs are aiming to get ahead of the curve in the race to sign the “next Kvaratskhelia”, Arsenal may have jumped to the front of the queue. The Gunners are preparing an offer for the 17-year-old, and they are holding talks for a Bosman move.

Arsenal’s interest in Andria Bartishvili is understandable, as Leandro Trossard is on the wrong side of 30, while Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard, and Eberechi Eze have not been consistent enough in the final third. So, Bartishvili, who can reprise multiple attacking roles, has emerged as a viable long-term solution.

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While the youngster may not be ready to hit the ground running at Arsenal and will require an acclimatisation period, he can eventually grow into the role of a regular. However, the North London club must be wary of competition from other high-profile clubs, with Juventus also vying for his signature.