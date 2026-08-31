Jeremy Monga set to join Swansea City as loan deal agreed

Manchester City’s 2026 summer signing, Jeremy Monga, is all set to join EFL Championship club Swansea City on a season-long loan deal.

Manchester City prodigy Jeremy Monga is to join Swansea City on loan for the remainder of the 2026/27 season. The EFL Championship club will provide the highly rated winger with an opportunity to continue his development in a competitive environment.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the deal has been approved by Manchester City and Enzo Maresca, who believe Swansea is an ideal destination for Monga to gain valuable experience. The agreement will not include a purchase option, meaning the 17-year-old will return to City when his loan spell ends in June 2027.

The promising winger made 37 senior appearances for Leicester City, giving him early competitive experience at the highest level before leaving the Foxes. His progress attracted considerable attention during the summer, with Manchester City winning the race for his signature despite strong interest from Arsenal.

Why Manchester City stay was not an option

Manchester City moved quickly to secure the teenage talent as they continue to invest in some of the most promising young players in England. However, Monga is not yet considered ready to establish himself as a regular member of City’s first team.

The club’s options in the wide areas remain extensive, even after the departures of Savinho and Omar Marmoush, as Allan Elias has completed his move from Palmeiras this week. Manchester City are also working on a major move for Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo, further increasing the competition for attacking positions.

With Enzo Maresca unlikely to guarantee Monga regular first-team opportunities, a temporary move to the EFL Championship enables City to monitor his development. Swansea can now offer exactly what City want for the teenager: regular senior football and the chance to develop in a competitive environment.

Rather than spending another season primarily competing for minutes at youth level, the Championship will give the 17-year-old the opportunity to test himself against experienced defenders and play under the pressure of a promotion-focused environment.

For Monga and Manchester City alike, the loan represents a calculated step forward. The Citizens will retain full control over his long-term future, and at the same time, allow him to test himself in a very competitive environment. His performances in the English second division will help him to make a case for a place in the City first team next season.