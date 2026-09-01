Manchester United working on last-gasp move for Louis Page

Michael Carrick’s Manchester United are pushing hard to sign Leicester City midfield sensation Louis Page on deadline day.

Manchester United are in a race to sign Leicester City’s 18-year-old midfielder Louis Page before tonight’s 11 pm deadline, according to Ben Jacobs, with negotiations continuing despite the Foxes’ scheduled Plymouth fixture. Arsenal are also monitoring Page, adding further competition for his signature as United look to complete a late move.

The timing of the negotiations could prove difficult, with Leicester hosting Plymouth this evening. The Foxes are therefore having to balance their preparations for the game with discussions over the future of one of their highly-rated young players.

Page’s impressive rise at Leicester City

Page has already made an impression at senior level despite his tender age. The midfielder played the full 90 minutes against MK Dons at the weekend, having also featured in both their Carabao Cup games and against Burton in League One earlier in the campaign.

His growing involvement with the first team highlights the regard in which he is held at the King Power Stadium. Page made 21 appearances across all competitions last season while also featuring for Leicester’s Under-21 side.

He has also represented England up to the Under-19 level and is regarded as a player with considerable potential. His ability to play multiple midfield positions appeals to clubs building depth across the park.

Manchester United have been keeping a close eye on the midfielder as they continue to build for the future. They have already added Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos to bolster their midfield.

While Page may not be ready to immediately establish himself as a regular at Old Trafford, his versatility could provide additional depth in the centre of the park. He could prove to be a great investment for the long run.

With Arsenal also tracking the 18-year-old, Leicester hosting Plymouth later tonight and the window shutting in a few hours, United have a narrow window to agree terms. The Page saga is certainly one to keep an eye on during the next hours.