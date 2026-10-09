Mateo Kovacic increasingly likely to leave Manchester City next summer

Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic is all set to leave Manchester City next summer, as he no longer has a prominent role in their team.

According to a report by Football Insider, Mateo Kovacic is set to leave Manchester City as a free agent next summer, with a new contract increasingly unlikely amid ongoing uncertainty over the club’s regulatory future.

Manchester City are preparing for the possibility of losing the 32-year-old in June 2027. Kovacic was retained during the summer despite having less than 12 months remaining on his contract and attracting interest from several clubs.

The midfielder held discussions with Manchester City’s hierarchy and wanted to prove himself to new manager Enzo Maresca. However, he has struggled to secure regular playing time this season, intensifying questions over his place in City’s midfield hierarchy.

Kovacic has featured in just five matches across all competitions this term, accumulating 226 minutes, with two Premier League appearances yielding 42 minutes of action, a stark illustration of his marginal role under Maresca.

The situation follows a difficult previous campaign for the former Chelsea midfielder, who managed only nine appearances after suffering a serious Achilles injury. Although he remains an experienced option, his fitness problems and limited opportunities have made it harder for him to establish himself in City’s plans.

Kovacic joined City from Chelsea in 2023 for £25 million and has since made 102 appearances for the club. The Croat has enjoyed considerable success throughout his career, winning major honours at club level and earning 121 international caps for Croatia.

Kovacic to be available for free next summer

Mateo Kovacic’s experience and tactical flexibility in midfield should attract interest from top clubs seeking a proven ball-progressor on a free transfer. However, his immediate future is also linked to the wider uncertainty surrounding Manchester City.

The club have been found guilty of breaching the Premier League’s financial rules and have appealed the verdict. The timing and outcome of the appeal remain unclear, leaving questions over the club’s long-term direction and the futures of several first-team players.

With that situation unresolved, Manchester City are reportedly unlikely to offer Kovacic a new contract. Allowing him to leave next summer would represent a straightforward way to move on from a player who has struggled for minutes and is approaching the latter stages of his career.

Unless circumstances shift significantly, including a resolution to City’s regulatory appeal, Kovacic appears set to enter the summer transfer market as a free agent, with his proven pedigree and tactical flexibility likely to attract interest from top European clubs.