Inter Milan planning Bosman move for Mateo Kovacic

Inter Milan will look to sign 32-year-old Croatian international Mateo Kovacic from Manchester City next year, with a Bosman move possible.

According to a report by Italian outlet Tuttosport, Mateo Kovacic faces an uncertain future at Manchester City after entering the final 12 months of his contract. The situation appeals to Inter Milan, with the 32-year-old midfielder already on the Serie A champions’ radar after intermediaries offered him to the Nerazzurri in the summer transfer window.

Per Tuttosport, while a summer move did not materialise, Kovacic has remained on Inter Milan’s wishlist, as they are scouring the market for an “heir” to Henrikh Mkhitaryan. The possibility of signing the Croat for free has taken him to the top of the Italian club’s radar.

How has Mateo Kovacic fared at Manchester City?

Mateo Kovacic has experienced mixed fortunes since joining Manchester City from Chelsea in a deal worth £30 million in July 2023. While the 32-year-old has been a reliable performer over the last three seasons, fitness issues have blighted him, particularly in the past 18 months.

The Croatian international has made over 100 appearances for Manchester City thus far while chipping in with ten goals and five assists. Meanwhile, despite his fitness battles, the player’s stock remains unaffected, with Inter Milan among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Serie A return on the horizon?

Inter Milan mulled over a move for Mateo Kovacic in the summer transfer window, though a deal did not materialise despite Manchester City’s reported readiness to sell the Croat. The continued interest makes sense, as Henrikh Mkhitaryan, at 37, is in the twilight of his career.

Additionally, Hakan Calhanoglu is on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the final phase of his career. So, despite signing Curtis Jones in the summer, bringing Kovacic back to San Siro is an appealing option due to the experience and leadership he will provide. Furthermore, the 32-year-old should not take long to settle down in the team, considering he represented the Nerazzurri earlier in his career.

The Croatian midfielder’s potential free-agent status hinges on Manchester City’s decision to release him before his deal expires next summer. Returning to Serie A could enable him to extend his career due to the nature of the physicality and pace in the league.