Manchester City ready to sell Mateo Kovacic amid Serie A links

Manchester City will reportedly cash in on 32-year-old Croatian international Mateo Kovacic in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Sports Boom, Mateo Kovacic has no future at Manchester City beyond the ongoing campaign. The Premier League giants are ready to entertain bids to part ways with the veteran midfielder in the coming months, slapping a price tag €15-20 million on him.

The report has revealed the reasons for City’s stance on Kovacic’s future, as the player’s “hefty weekly wage bill and a medical record showing signs of becoming chronic have triggered the intent to generate cash flow from this transfer” this summer. The latest update has boosted the prospects of AC Milan and Inter Milan, with the two Serie A giants keen on securing the Croat’s services in the upcoming transfer window.

Mateo Kovacic has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Manchester City from Chelsea in July 2023. While the 32-year-old has been a dependable performer in the last three seasons, fitness issues have stunted his progress, particularly over the past 18 months.

The Croatian international has made nearly 100 appearances for Manchester City thus far while chipping in with eight goals and 11 assists. Meanwhile, despite the player’s injury troubles, his stock remains high, with AC Milan and Inter Milan among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.