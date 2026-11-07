Manchester United working on right-back signing amid Diogo Dalot struggles, Wesley Franca a target

Manchester United could target Wesley Franca as the new right-back option ahead of January, with Diogo Dalot under scrutiny for his performances.

According to Football Insider, Manchester United are ready to step up efforts to bring in a new right-back ahead of January, with AS Roma’s Wesley Franca a reported target. The future of Diogo Dalot has come under intense scrutiny, with the Portuguese defender continuing his struggles despite being a regular, as he could be considered dispensable.

Manchester United took a risk by strengthening other areas of the pitch and ignoring the evident need for reinforcements in the full-back roles. The need for a new left-back became a big subject of discussion during the summer, although they clearly need a new option on the right-hand side too.

Following a terrible start to the new Premier League season, their worst ever in the competition, Manchester United are already pondering adding a new right-back. Looking at the January window, the club might consider a few options in the market, with Diogo Dalot’s future now under scrutiny.

Dalot, much like many of his teammates, has been culpable for some terrible performances, with the Portuguese star also being a clear regular under Michael Carrick. In fact, the full-back has been recently deployed on the left-hand side as Manchester United continue to miss the services of Luke Shaw through injury, and now, Dalot’s position could be in danger ahead of the winter window.

Wesley Franca to replace Diogo Dalot?

One of the names high on Manchester United’s list is Wesley Franca, as per reports, with Carrick also experiencing him first-hand in the recent Champions League win over AS Roma. The Brazilian is being courted by many other clubs, as per reports, and the Red Devils could now make an effort to understand the possibilities of signing him in January.

The suggestion is that Wesley could be a replacement for Dalot ahead of the next window, and it may make sense given the 23-year-old full-back also tends to play on both sides equally adeptly. Signing him from AS Roma may not be straightforward, with the Giallorossi likely to demand significantly considering he is tied to the club until 2030.

Dalot himself has plenty of interest from Italy, as per reports, which could offer him a route out of Manchester United if necessary. However, given his stature as one of the senior stars in the squad, it is difficult to see Carrick parting ways with the Portuguese man in the middle of the campaign, although there could be a conversation around his future during the summer.