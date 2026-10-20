Manchester United compete with Arsenal, Newcastle United in Wesley chase, price revealed

Manchester United will look to sign Wesley Franca from AS Roma next year.

According to Football Insider, Manchester United have joined Arsenal and Newcastle United in keeping a close watch on Roma right-back Wesley, with the Brazilian emerging as a potential solution to several problems in Michael Carrick’s defence.

The 23-year-old has developed rapidly since moving to Italy from Flamengo in 2025 and is now an established member of Gian Piero Gasperini’s side. His progress has also earned him recognition with Brazil, further increasing his profile ahead of the January transfer window. United’s interest is particularly understandable because Wesley offers something their current squad lacks: genuine versatility across both full-back positions.

Wesley’s versatility appeals to Manchester United

Wesley has predominantly operated as a right wing-back for Roma, but his skill set is not limited to that role. He can switch to the left and is also capable of playing as a conventional full-back in a back four. That flexibility is believed to be a major reason why United are conducting due diligence on him. The club need to strengthen at full-back, having failed to secure their preferred long-term solution on the left during the summer.

There are also longer-term concerns surrounding the right side. Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui are both contracted only until 2028, meaning United have to consider succession planning as well as their immediate needs.

Wesley’s performances for Roma have consequently caught the attention of several Premier League clubs. Arsenal and Newcastle are also monitoring him, creating the prospect of a three-way battle if any of the interested sides decide to make a formal approach. The major obstacle is the price. Roma are reportedly valuing Wesley at around £50m, and that figure could rise if his performances continue to improve.

United must decide how badly they need him

As things stand, Wesley is exactly the type of signing United should be considering, but £50m makes the decision much more complicated. His versatility gives him an advantage over a specialist full-back because he could potentially solve problems on either side of the defence while adapting to different tactical systems.

However, United should not allow the urgency surrounding their defensive situation to push them into overpaying. The club have several areas that require attention, and Wesley’s versatility is valuable only if Carrick actually intends to use it. The competition from Arsenal and Newcastle could also work against United and if either club makes an aggressive move, Roma will have little reason to lower their demands for a player whose reputation is growing in both Serie A and international football.

For United, the bigger question is whether Wesley represents a genuine long-term starter or simply another useful option. If the answer is the former, paying a premium could be justified. If not, United may be better served by finding a specialist who addresses their biggest weakness rather than another player being asked to cover multiple positions. Either way, with Wesley’s price already approaching £50m, Manchester United will need to decide quickly how much they are prepared to pay before Arsenal or Newcastle turn their interest into something more concrete.