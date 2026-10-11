Arsenal, Liverpool retain interest in Wesley, also tracking teammate

Arsenal and Liverpool are still keen on signing 23-year-old Brazilian international Wesley Franca from AS Roma next year.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, several Premier League clubs continue to scout Wesley Franca after attempting to secure his services in the summer transfer window. At the same time, the performances of Emanuele Lulli have stood out, compelling them to track his progress as well.

Per TEAMtalk, while Arsenal, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur have closely monitored Wesley this season, they have been joined by Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United in keeping tabs on Lulli’s impressive showings.

Wesley Franca’s progress since moving to Europe

Wesley Franca has established himself as one of the best full-backs in Serie A since joining AS Roma from Flamengo in a deal worth €25 million in July 2025. The 23-year-old took to Italian football like a fish to water, though fitness issues have plagued him at times in the last 15 months.

The Brazilian was exceptional in his debut season, scoring five goals and providing two assists in 39 outings across all competitions. He remains a regular this term, having accumulated nearly 420 minutes of game time in five outings thus far, only missing one match. Meanwhile, his progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

A man in demand

Arsenal considered signing Wesley Franca in the summer transfer window, but did not push with a bid. The continued interest is logical, as Ben White reportedly faces an uncertain future at the Emirates due to his persistent fitness issues. Irrespective of what the future holds for the English defender the AS Roma is a viable target, as his specialised role and output in the final third can add a new facet to Arsenal’s gameplay.

Meanwhile, Liverpool scouted the Brazilian before he joined AS Roma. The continued interest may be somewhat perplexing, but it makes sense, as Jeremie Frimpong has not been reliable enough to become a regular on the right flank. Additionally, Wesley’s ability to play as a left-back equally adeptly adds to his appeal amid Milos Kerkez’s slow start to his Liverpool career. His attack-minded outlook will help replace Trent Alexander-Arnold’s void.

Despite the interest in Emanuele Lulli, Wesley continues to make his mark this season, having featured as the first-choice left wing-back in Gian Piero Gasperini’s forward-thinking style of play. A move to the Premier League is now contingent on his suitors’ next steps and the player’s stance on his future.