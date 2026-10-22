Newcastle United have exploratory interest in Wesley Franca, face Arsenal, Manchester United threat

The Premier League’s interest in Wesley Franca is growing, but not every club linked with the Roma wing-back is equally committed to a deal.

Newcastle United are among those watching the Brazilian, although their current position is considerably more cautious than that of Arsenal and Manchester United. According to TEAMtalk, Wesley has attracted attention from several English clubs after establishing himself in Gian Piero Gasperini’s side.

The 23-year-old joined Roma from Flamengo in 2025 and has quickly developed into one of the more intriguing young full-backs in Serie A. His ability to operate on either flank, combined with his athleticism and technical quality, has made him particularly attractive to clubs looking for defensive versatility.

Newcastle interest remains exploratory

Manchester United and Arsenal are understood to be among the clubs showing the strongest interest, with both continuing to assess Wesley’s performances. United’s need for greater depth and consistency at full-back makes him an obvious candidate, while Arsenal’s tactical demands also favour defenders capable of moving between roles.

Newcastle, however, are taking a different approach and Football Insider report that the Magpies’ interest is currently “not that serious”, with the club unlikely to make a concrete move in the immediate future. Their decision to sign Amar Dedic for £29.5m during the summer has reduced the urgency to recruit another right-back.

Roma’s valuation creates another obstacle. Wesley is reportedly valued at around €50m-€60m, a significant figure for Newcastle after substantial summer spending. The club’s priorities could change, though as Dan Burn and Fabian Schar are approaching the end of their contracts, while Sven Botman’s injury history remains a concern. Newcastle could therefore shift their attention towards centre-back recruitment in the coming windows, rather than spending heavily on another full-back. Wesley remains under contract until 2030, leaving Roma with little incentive to negotiate cheaply.

Newcastle should keep Wesley on the radar

Newcastle’s reluctance makes sense. There is little value in spending around £50m on a position they have already strengthened when more pressing defensive questions are emerging. Dedic’s arrival gives them an immediate right-back option, while the potential departures of Burn and Schar create a more obvious need centrally.

That said, Wesley is precisely the kind of player Newcastle should continue monitoring. His versatility could eventually become extremely valuable, particularly if he can genuinely perform to a high level on both flanks. His age also fits a squad-building strategy focused on players who can grow into long-term starters.

For Arsenal and Manchester United, the equation is different because their full-back situations appear more urgent. Newcastle should avoid entering a bidding war now, but keeping contact with Roma could prove smart if Wesley remains available next summer. If his development continues at the current rate, today’s €50m-€60m valuation may not remain the ceiling for long.