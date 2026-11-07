Everton in transfer tussle to sign Jamie Gittens, AS Roma lead race

Everton and Leeds United are interested in signing 22-year-old English winger Jamie Gittens from Chelsea in the January transfer window.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Jamie Gittens is also the subject of interest from AS Roma after they attempted to secure his services in the summer transfer window. The update adds that Chelsea will be open to sanctioning a loan exit for the struggling English winger in January.

Jamie Gittens and his Chelsea struggles

Jamie Gittens has struggled to make his mark since joining Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth £50 million last year. The 22-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge with lofty expectations after an impressive stint in the Bundesliga. However, he has managed only 1,157 minutes of game time in 29 outings for Chelsea thus far, contributing just 1 goal and 5 assists.

The struggles have exacerbated this season, as Gittens has managed only 55 minutes of game time in two appearances, with an ankle injury keeping him on the sidelines for most of the campaign. Nevertheless, the English winger’s popularity in the market remains high, with AS Roma, Everton, and Leeds United among his prospective suitors.

A man in demand

AS Roma wanted to sign the Englishman in the summer and launched multiple bids, but a deal did not materialise. Roma require width on the left wing, where depth has been a recurring issue. Gittens is thus reported to remain on the Serie A club’s wishlist.

Meanwhile, Everton’s interest in Jamie Gittens makes sense. The Toffees are combing the market for a wide attacker, as Jack Grealish faces an uncertain future after a recent disciplinary breach. The experienced attacker has been omitted from the matchday squads in multiple games now, and recent reports have claimed that a termination of his loan deal is a possibility.

As for Leeds United, Daniel James faces an uncertain future at Elland Road due to a lack of regular game time since the West Yorkshire club’s return to the Premier League. A departure will prompt the Whites to seek a replacement from the market, and Gittens, through his availability on loan, is a viable target after being accustomed to the challenges of English football.

However, AS Roma, Everton, and Leeds United face competition from further afield. The TEAMtalk report claims that AC Milan, Eintracht Frankfurt, RB Leipzig, Crystal Palace, and Sunderland are also interested in the Englishman. The race to secure Gittens in January will therefore centre on which suitor offers the most compelling project and pathway to regular minutes.