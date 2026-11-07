Barcelona considering January move for Vitor Reis

Barcelona are targeting Manchester City defender Vitor Reis for a loan deal in January, with limited first-team opportunities at the Etihad creating an opening.

According to Sport, Deco will prioritise strengthening their defence in the winter window. The Manchester City prospect is struggling for game time, having played two full games in the EFL Cup but making only one substitute appearance each in the Premier League and Champions League so far. His position lower down in the pecking order could create a possible opportunity for the Blaugrana.

Manchester City made a significant investment when signing Vitor Reis from Palmeiras. The original agreement was reached in January 2025, although the 20-year-old only arrived the following summer, when he was immediately sent on a loan to Girona to acclimatise to the European game.

He made a notable impact at Girona, playing 36 La Liga games before the Catalan outfit suffered an unfortunate relegation to the Segunda division. He has since returned to Manchester City and has been integrated into Enzo Maresca’s squad.

The limited game time opens the possibility of an immediate departure in January, although Manchester City are reportedly unlikely to consider a sale. There were a few teams back in the summer showing an interest, including Barcelona, as per reports. Deco is now angling another attempt to sign the 20-year-old defender.

Vitor Reis among Barcelona’s defensive targets

Deco is eager to reinforce the backline with a clear focus on signing a central defender, although there are budget constraints. The report states Barcelona may not have over €4 million a year in wages for a new January arrival.

This preference for a loan reflects Barcelona’s cost-conscious mid-season strategy while testing defensive depth. Consequently, Deco is considering a few bargain targets, including Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez, who is out of contract in the summer.

The in-demand Fikayo Tomori is another target, while there is admiration for Piero Hincapie, which may suggest either could fit into their financial bracket, although Arsenal are uninterested in selling the Ecuadorian defender. The same could be said about Reis, who could be attracted by the opportunity to play for Barcelona, although Manchester City are reportedly not considering a sale anytime soon.

Hence, the Catalan giants could seemingly target a loan approach for the 20-year-old Brazilian defender, which could present Manchester City with a decision. The Premier League club signed Reis to strengthen squad depth, and there are doubts about whether they will allow his exit in January.

If Reis can secure regular first-team football, Manchester City may consider a loan departure. The Premier League club’s willingness to allow a loan departure in the January transfer window remains the decisive factor.