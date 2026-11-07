Arsenal uninterested in selling Piero Hincapie amid Barcelona links

Barcelona have hit a roadblock in their pursuit of Piero Hincapie as Arsenal are unwilling to sanction his departure.

Arsenal have no intention of parting ways with Piero Hincapie in January, despite reports linking the Ecuadorian defender with a potential move to Barcelona.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a proposed swap deal involving Hincapie and Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde is unlikely to materialise. Arsenal are confident in their defensive depth, with Mikel Arteta viewing the 24-year-old as a valuable squad player who will not be sold in the winter transfer window.

Calafiori and Gabriel Magalhaes currently hold the starting roles at left-back and centre-back respectively, but Arteta views Hincapie as essential cover should injuries or suspensions strike.

Hincapie initially joined Arsenal on loan from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025, before Arsenal made the move permanent for €40 million in summer 2026. The versatile defender enjoyed a productive first season in North London, featuring in 39 matches across competitions and accumulating more than 2,700 minutes.

Three goal contributions while playing centre-back and left-back underlined the tactical range that makes him valuable to Arteta. He might not have been a regular starter, but he did play a part in their Premier League triumph and the run to the Champions League final.

This season, Hincapie has featured in just eight matches, racking up less than 350 minutes. Calafiori has been the go-to man at left-back, while Magalhaes remains a key figure at central defence, leaving the Ecuadorian facing considerable competition for regular playing time.

Hincapie is unlikely to leave Arsenal anytime soon

However, his reduced minutes have not changed Arsenal’s stance. The club value his ability to cover multiple defensive positions and believe he remains an important option throughout a demanding campaign.

Barcelona’s pursuit of Hincapie reflects unease around Balde’s future at Camp Nou. The Spanish defender was available for a potential departure during the summer, but the Catalan club wanted a permanent transfer and significant financial terms.

His lack of playing time in recent months has reportedly reopened the possibility of an exit in January. Nevertheless, any potential move for Hincapie faces a major obstacle.

Arsenal are unwilling to entertain his departure, making a swap deal particularly difficult to negotiate. Despite his limited involvement this season, the Ecuadorian remains firmly in Arteta’s plans.