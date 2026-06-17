Barcelona make move to sign Vitor Reis from Manchester City

Barcelona have enquired about the availability of Manchester City defensive sensation Vitor Reis ahead of a potential transfer.

Barcelona have made an approach to sign Vitor Reis from Manchester City, according to Sport via SportWitness. The Catalan club are looking to add quality and depth to their backline, and have already knocked on the doors of the Manchester-based club to explore a potential transfer.

Reis, who joined City from Palmeiras at the start of 2025, spent the last season on loan at Girona. He impressed with consistent performances despite the club’s relegation from La Liga. He was involved in 38 matches in all competitions, racked up over 3,200 minutes and contributed two goals.

The 20-year-old is impressive with his pace, excellent ball control and technical qualities. Barcelona believe these attributes make him a strong fit for their tactical setup: a ball-playing centre-back with physical presence. Barcelona face a pressing need for defensive reinforcement. They did not replace Inigo Martínez last summer, and Ronald Araújo has endured a dip in form. A new centre-back is a top priority for the club.

Barcelona pursue loan with buy option

While Barcelona have been linked with several centre-back targets, Reis represents a more realistic option. However, Manchester City has plans to reintegrate him into their first team ahead of next season, and that approach is unlikely to change despite Pep Guardiola’s departure.

Barcelona nonetheless continue to pursue the deal. They view Reis as a perfect fit because of his ball-playing abilities and strong physical presence. The club has already made initial contact with City to gauge their plans for the Brazilian. Barcelona intend to leverage Deco’s good relationship with City counterpart Hugo Viana to discuss a potential loan deal with a buy option.

While Barcelona are making moves, a deal looks very difficult. City’s incoming manager will also have a say on the future of the 20-year-old centre-back.