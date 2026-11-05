Nottingham Forest could sell Murillo if poor form continues

Nottingham Forest could sell Murillo next year amid his faltering form and the need to protect his current market valuation.

According to Football Insider, Nottingham Forest could contemplate a sale of Murillo in January if the Brazilian defender does not improve his form. Given the rising interest in the 24-year-old Brazilian defender and the dangers of losing massive value on the player, the Midlands club could consider a sale, especially if he does not improve his form.

Nottingham Forest finished the recent matchday inside the relegation zone, with Oliver Glasner yet to get a tune out of his players. With one win in their opening nine games of the Premier League season, the Tricky Trees face massive tests ahead, with the sole aim of getting out of the danger zone and rising up the standings.

Many of the players have underperformed, particularly those in the defence, including Murillo. The 24-year-old Brazilian defender is deemed one of the key stars in the team, as he has been extremely important for the team’s rise over the last few years.

The fact that Forest have conceded 12 goals in the league so far points towards the dire situation with their defenders, with Murillo seen as the de facto leader at the back. The club have no plans to sell the 24-year-old Brazilian defender ahead of January, although his faltering form and the need to protect his current valuation could see Forest contemplate a difficult decision.

Could Nottingham Forest sell Murillo?

Murillo has tremendous interest in the market, with the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea reportedly keen on the talented defender. Both those teams are eager to target a future move for the Brazilian, and should Forest open the door in January, a move could be considered.

Forest have concerns that his faltering form could reduce his market value in future windows, and they may consider selling when they can justify a huge fee. A recent report stated that Forest could demand significantly in the future, and the January window might be a good opportunity for them to seek an important fee.

Liverpool are looking for a left-footed defender to have a succession plan for Virgil van Dijk, while Chelsea are constantly looking at talents that may suit their long-term project. Either of those teams could benefit if Forest ultimately decide that a January sale would benefit the club, as Liverpool and Chelsea will be alert.

Manchester United are also interested in Murillo, as per reports, and could make a big push if the 24-year-old Brazilian defender were available on the market. The Red Devils are possibly looking for options to replace Lisandro Martinez in the future, and could view the 24-year-old Brazilian defender as a solid option for their needs.