Nottingham Forest unwilling to sell Murillo in January

Nottingham Forest are set to take a strong stance on Murillo’s future ahead of January, with Liverpool likely to face complications in the race.

According to Caught Offside, Liverpool will find it extremely challenging to sign Murillo ahead of January, with Nottingham Forest unwilling to sell. The Brazilian defender is viewed as one of the possible long-term replacements for veteran Virgil van Dijk, with the Merseyside club likely to face a complicated situation if they plan on chasing the defender in January.

Liverpool are currently in a top vein of form in the Premier League and Champions League, with Andoni Iraola steadily pushing them into title contention. One of the big reasons is the improved form of Virgil van Dijk, who despite his advancing age, continues to perform at the highest level.

The Dutchman’s future is still unclear beyond the current season, with suggestions that he could depart the club in the summer when his contract expires. There is also a possibility that Liverpool hand him a new deal to further his career at Anfield, and in either case, they will need a long-term replacement.

Nico Schlotterbeck is one of the reported names to replace van Dijk, which the report also confirms, while Murillo is also mentioned. The Brazilian defender has been of interest to Liverpool for some time now, as per reports, and they could potentially target a move ahead of January.

Nottingham Forest’s stance on Murillo sale

With Murillo of interest to Liverpool as per reports, Nottingham Forest find themselves in a stronger position than ever with their defensive mainstay. The 24-year-old defender has been at the club since 2023, and has since signed a new deal until 2030, which gives the Tricky Trees plenty of power in determining his future.

Earlier reports stated they could demand as much as £70-80 million, with the possibility of even seeking a record-breaking fee for a central defender. Liverpool’s interest is certain to excite Murillo into seeking a switch, although Forest are unlikely to entertain offers anytime soon unless there is a large enough proposal on the table to change their minds.

Forest are not expecting to part ways with the defender in January, which may lead to another conversation in the summer. Liverpool are currently satisfied with their defensive setup, and unless there is a reasonable way to sign the 24-year-old Brazilian, they could wait until the summer to target names like Murillo to replace Van Dijk for the long-term future.