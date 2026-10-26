Nico Schlotterbeck on four-man Liverpool wishlist to replace Virgil van Dijk

Borussia Dortmund defensive mainstay Nico Schlotterbeck is a part of Liverpool’s shortlist to replace skipper Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool have identified Nico Schlotterbeck as one of four centre-back targets to replace an ageing Virgil van Dijk, according to a report by Football Insider. The Borussia Dortmund defender remains high on the Reds’ shortlist despite signing a new contract with the German club earlier this year.

Liverpool pursued a move for him in the summer and continue to monitor his situation. Schlotterbeck is joined on the shortlist by Nottingham Forest’s Murillo, Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni and Barcelona’s Jules Kounde, with Liverpool expected to strengthen their options at centre-back within the next two transfer windows.

The German international has established himself as a key figure at Borussia Dortmund, making 167 appearances and contributing to 30 goals. He has earned 30 caps for his country and featured 40 times in the UEFA Champions League, giving him considerable experience at the highest level.

Schlotterbeck’s left-footed profile could make him particularly attractive to Liverpool, while his ability to operate at left-back offers additional versatility. However, his new Borussia Dortmund contract could complicate any attempt to bring him to Anfield.

Why are Liverpool pushing for a new centre-back?

Virgil van Dijk’s future is another factor behind Liverpool’s planning. The Dutchman, now 35, has been a central figure in the club’s success since joining from Southampton in January 2018. He is approaching 400 appearances for the Reds, having established himself as a defensive leader and one of their most influential players.

With his current deal expiring next summer, Liverpool face an important decision over whether to extend their captain’s stay or prepare for life without him. Gomez is also nearing the end of his contract, adding further urgency to the club’s search for defensive reinforcements.

Murillo has become an important player for Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. Bastoni has established himself as a regular starter for Inter, but his contract runs out in 2028. Kounde was linked with a move away from Barcelona during the summer and has struggled to secure a regular starting position this season.

Liverpool are also expected to retain Ronald Araujo permanently following the end of his loan spell, although his long-term role under Andoni Iraola could be at right-back rather than in the centre of defence.

Schlotterbeck’s continued presence on Liverpool’s shortlist suggests they remain interested despite his renewed commitment to Dortmund, as they assess their options for a potentially significant defensive rebuild.