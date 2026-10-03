Manchester United need to pay big-money fee to sign Murillo

Nottingham Forest will demand a “huge fee” to part ways with 24-year-old Brazilian international Murillo next year.

According to a report by Football Insider, Murillo is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a centre-back next year, and they have set their sights on the 24-year-old Nottingham Forest defender.

Per Football Insider, while Nottingham Forest will demand a big-money fee to part ways with the South American defender, a mid-season move is “highly unlikely” to materialise. The report adds that even when prospective suitors approach the Tricky Trees, they will remain reluctant to sanction his departure.

How has Murillo fared at Nottingham Forest?

Murillo has been one of the most reliable defenders in the Premier League since joining Nottingham Forest from Corinthians in August 2023. The 24-year-old has become a cornerstone at centre-back for the Tricky Trees while playing his part in their recent success.

The youngster has made over 100 appearances for Nottingham Forest thus far while chipping in with four goals and three assists. Meanwhile, the Brazilian defender’s progress at the Premier League club has helped him break into his national side, and he has also reportedly captured the attention of several high-profile clubs, including Manchester United.

A long-term target amid defensive uncertainty at Old Trafford

Murillo has been on Manchester United’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, as there are concerns about Lisandro Martinez’s durability. While the Argentine centre-back has been available throughout the early stages of the 2026/27 season, he has had several spells on the sidelines since arriving from Ajax.

Additionally, Martinez’s contract situation is uncertain, and recent reports have revealed that the Red Devils will hand him a new deal based on his report card for the ongoing campaign. So, Manchester United must keep an eye out for a left-footed centre-back, with the Nottingham Forest defender being a credible option.

However, with a January deal “highly unlikely” to materialise, Manchester United will have plenty of time to make a decision on Martinez’s future while planning for a possible replacement heading into next summer’s transfer window.