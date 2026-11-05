Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United scout Aleksey Batrakov in Champions League action

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United had scouts in attendance to watch Aleksey Batrakov in the UEFA Champions League clash between Galatasaray and VfB Stuttgart earlier this week.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Aleksey Batrakov has a release clause worth £50 million in his contract with Galatasaray, though the specifics remain unknown. Meanwhile, amid mounting interest from European bigwigs (Liverpool and Bayern Munich, among others), the Turkish Super Lig champions have no interest in entertaining bids for a January deal.

Who is Aleksey Batrakov?

Aleksey Batrakov is the latest promising prospect from his homeland to rise in prominence. Born in Orekhovo-Zuevo in Moscow, the youngster spent his formative years in Russia, rising through the ranks at Lokomotiv Moscow before breaking into the club’s first-team squad. The 21-year-old was exceptional in the 2025/26 season, scoring 17 goals and providing 12 assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

The Russian playmaker’s progress provoked interest from several high-profile clubs, but Galatasaray beat the competition to his signature in the summer. He has already made 12 appearances for the Turkish Super Lig champions, accumulating five goals and three assists. The player’s exploits for his new team have kept prospective suitors, particularly from the Premier League, intrigued.

A man in demand

Arsenal’s interest may appear surprising, as Martin Odegaard has been resurgent in the ongoing campaign. However, Eberechi Eze faces an uncertain future at the Emirates amid his inconsistent performances, while recent reports have claimed that Odegaard is a target for Bayern Munich, who are ready to pounce if contract talks with Arsenal do not progress. So, Batrakov is a viable target, with his productivity for two different clubs over the past 18 months adding to his appeal.

Meanwhile, Chelsea reportedly considered signing Aleksey Batrakov in the summer. The Blues actively recruit young talent, and Xabi Alonso’s 3-4-2-1 formation prioritises central attacking midfielders, where Batrakov would vie with Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer for either position behind the striker. Additionally, his ability to play deeper midfield roles gives the manager more flexibility.

Manchester United must identify a long-term successor to Bruno Fernandes, whose influence remains vital despite his age and the club’s slow start to the season. The Portuguese international remains a pivotal figure in the squad, but Manchester United must identify his long-term successor who can take over in a few years.

Batrakov’s £50 million release clause should not be a prohibitive figure for cash-rich Premier League giants, giving them an advantage over most European suitors. However, with a January deal unlikely, the interested clubs can continue to work on a summer move, which ultimately hinges on the player’s desire and takes the call out of Galatasaray’s hands.