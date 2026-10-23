Arsenal, Liverpool rival Manchester City in Aleksey Batrakov race

Arsenal and Liverpool are ready to compete with Manchester City in the race to sign Galatasaray’s Aleksey Batrakov ahead of future transfer windows.

According to TEAMtalk, Batrakov is high on the list of several Premier League clubs, with Arsenal and Liverpool ready to enter the race and rival Manchester City. The Galatasaray playmaker has made an immediate impact in Turkey following his summer move, but it may not be long before he takes another step forward in his career.

Batrakov is growing in reputation among Premier League clubs, particularly within their scouting departments. Arsenal and Liverpool scouts were present to watch the Russian in action during Galatasaray’s recent victory over Lille, with the attacking midfielder scoring once in their 4-2 win.

Galatasaray had previously considered signing Bruno Fernandes during the summer before switching their attention to Batrakov as the Manchester United star’s alternative. The Russian ultimately cost the Turkish giants €25 million, although they were not his initial suitors.

Paris Saint-Germain had reportedly been close to reaching an agreement for the player during the summer before shifting their focus towards other attacking targets. Interest from the European champions is a testament to how highly regarded Batrakov is, and it is no surprise that Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are all interested in a deal.

Premier League clubs ready to chase Batrakov

Having scouted Batrakov in action, a future approach from either Liverpool or Arsenal would not be surprising. Liverpool are already considering the future of their attacking midfield position following Florian Wirtz’s below-par displays, which could lead to the club reassessing the German’s future next summer if his performances do not improve significantly.

Arsenal have no specific need for an attacking midfielder, although Mikel Arteta is always open to adding talent that could improve his squad. Batrakov could be viewed in a similar way, while the Gunners also possess the financial strength to complete such a deal.

Manchester City are also interested in the playmaker, with Enzo Maresca expected to continue adding quality to his attacking options. City already have key talents such as Phil Foden and Rayan Cherki, although the possibility of bringing in further competition will depend on how they view their squad-building plans.

As for Galatasaray, they will ideally want to keep a player like Batrakov for many years. However, the appeal of joining a Premier League club could prove difficult to resist. The Russian playmaker’s release clause could also make a future move easier, meaning there is every chance he could leave the Turkish giants for one of England’s leading clubs.

Arsenal and Liverpool may now continue monitoring Batrakov’s development before deciding whether to make a formal approach. With Manchester City also interested, Galatasaray could face a major battle to retain their rising star.