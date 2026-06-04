PSG set to sign Aleksey Batrakov this summer

Lokomotiv Moscow prodigy Aleksey Batrakov is closing in on joining Paris Saint-Germain, with Premier League clubs losing the battle for his signature.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City were also keen on signing Aleksey Batrakov in the upcoming transfer window. The three Premier League giants “explore a variety of avenues” to turn the Lokomotiv Moscow prospect’s head, as he has picked PSG as his next destination.

Who is Aleksey Batrakov?

Aleksey Batrakov is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in Orekhovo-Zuevo in Moscow, the youngster spent his formative years in Russia, rising through the ranks at Lokomotiv Moscow before breaking into the club’s first-team squad.

The 20-year-old has been exceptional in the 2025/26 season, scoring 17 goals and providing 12 assists in 36 appearances across all competitions. The Russian prodigy’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, and he will continue his career in Paris, with PSG closing in on securing his services this summer. However, several other clubs pursued his signature.

A man in demand

Chelsea’s interest in the young playmaker is hardly surprising, as the Blues never shy away from an opportunity to sign a promising prospect. That has been the blueprint of squad building during BlueCo’s tenure as the West London club’s owners. Recent reports have linked Chelsea with other promising prospects, including Harrison Bettoni. However, they will not land Batrakov.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s interest in Aleksey Batrakov makes sense. The Red Devils need to start planning for life after Bruno Fernandes, with the skipper on the wrong side of 30. While the Portuguese international is arguably the best player in the Premier League, they must identify his long-term successor who can take over in a few years.

As for Manchester City, it is unclear why they wanted to sign Batrakov, as Rayan Cherki has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League. Meanwhile, PSG can do with a player who can bolster the offensive unit’s productivity through his vision and goalscoring ability. Batrakov fits the bill after taking the Russian Premier League by storm.

With PSG closing in on signing the 20-year-old Russian wonderkid, only the finishing touches remain for the summer move to materialise. Meanwhile, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City must look elsewhere for a new playmaker.