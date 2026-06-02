Chelsea, Manchester City in talks to sign Harrison Bettoni

Chelsea and Manchester City are reportedly in talks to explore a move for Harrison Bettoni from Wigan Athletic, with his contract expiring at the end of June.

There are hardly any players of major attraction from League One heading into the summer, but Chelsea and Manchester City have identified a certain individual. As per Football Insider, Wigan Athletic’s Harrison Bettoni is attracting interest from the Premier League giants ahead of his contract expiry with the Latics.

Harrison Bettoni was nowhere near the first-team plans at Wigan this season before he was handed a League One debut in November. In that game against AFC Wimbledon, the attacking midfielder scored a brace and immediately caught the attention of the coaching staff. While he scored only once after that, he went on to make a total of 27 appearances, including 11 starts.

However, the development plan might have come too late for Wigan, who are now poised to lose Bettoni at the end of his contract, which expires on June 30. They are entitled to training compensation, which will not be a concern for the Premier League teams interested in him.

Who are interested in Harrison Bettoni?

Chelsea are in the mix for the 18-year-old midfield prodigy as they continue to focus on bringing in some of the brightest young talents into their system. The Blues have consistently invested in youth prospects for long-term development, and Bettoni presents a compelling case with his performances for Wigan.

Manchester City have also maintained their strategy of recruiting young talents who fit their system and can develop into future stars. As per earlier reports, their own prospect David Eze is reportedly being courted by Manchester United, and City could view Bettoni as a potential replacement while integrating him into their youth setup.

What’s next for Harrison Bettoni?

Bettoni will assess the interest from top-flight clubs before deciding on his future. While Wigan could offer him continued development along with regular first-team football, the lure of clubs like Manchester City or Chelsea could prove difficult to resist.

Even at the cost of sacrificing immediate first-team minutes, Bettoni may choose to back his development at one of these Premier League giants. A move to either club would represent a significant step up from League One and place him within reach of top-level football.