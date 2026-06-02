Manchester United considering David Eze swoop

Manchester United are considering a move for Manchester City academy star David Eze, in what is seen as a significant opportunity.

According to Football Insider, Manchester City academy star David Eze is a key target for neighbours Manchester United ahead of the summer. The teenager, 16, is still some way off signing a professional deal at the Etihad, which opens the door for the Red Devils to make their move.

David Eze is regarded as a rising star from Manchester City’s academy, having made a strong impression with his performances at the youth level as well as for England age-group teams. He has captained the England Under-16 side, with the Three Lions competing with Ireland for his international allegiance.

Regarding his development at the academy level, Eze is highly rated at Manchester City. The 16-year-old wonderkid is eager to step up to the Under-18 level as his next phase. There is some reported uncertainty over his future, which may stem from his desire to play at a higher level than he currently is, potentially opening the door for interested clubs to pursue him.

Why are Manchester United chasing David Eze?

Manchester United continue to identify top talent for their academy and youth teams in a bid to develop future stars. Eze is certainly a player high on their radar, with the Red Devils now preparing a potential move.

With the player only eligible to sign a professional contract with Manchester City once he turns 17, Manchester United are ready to explore a deal, similar to their successful move for Chido Obi-Martin from Arsenal. However, they will need to present a compelling proposal, potentially offering him a prominent role in their Under-18 side led by Darren Fletcher.

Are Manchester United making academy-level plans?

Manchester United are showing clear ambition in the market to strengthen their youth squads. In addition to their reported interest in Eze, the Premier League giants are also linked with Crystal Palace youngster Lucca Benetton, with more names likely to emerge.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are also focused on retaining their top young talents amid reports of Real Madrid’s interest in JJ Gabriel. Manchester United have been working to secure his future for several months, as multiple elite clubs continue to monitor the promising forward.