Manchester United in transfer tussle to sign Lucca Benetton

Manchester United are gearing up for an intense transfer battle as they look to sign Crystal Palace sensation Lucca Benetton.

According to a report from Football Insider, Manchester United set to compete with PSV Eindhoven and Club Brugge in the race to sign Crystal Palace goalkeeper Lucca Benetton. The European clubs are already working to try and lure him, while the Red Devils are also plotting a raid on the Eagles for the 15-year-old.

Benetton has enjoyed an impressive rise at Selhurst Park. The youngster may be only 15, but everyone at the South London club is well aware of his talents, and he has already trained with their first team under the in-demand Oliver Glasner. He has been a constant feature for their Under-18 team, helping them win the Under-18 Premier League Cup this season.

The teenage sensation made ten appearances, kept two clean sheets, and conceded only 14 goals. Benetton saved a penalty in the final against Manchester United, helping his team clinch the title. Despite his tender age, he looks ready to feature at the highest level, and his next move could help him with that.

Why do Manchester United want Benetton in their ranks?

Manchester United scouts were very impressed with his performances in the Under-18 cup final, and they have been closely monitoring him since. The Red Devils would love to make him a part of their youth setup, but they will face stiff competition from Brugge and PSV.

The Red Devils have prioritised signing young players quite early in their careers under the new ownership, and they want to carry on in a similar fashion by adding Benetton to their squad. Given how difficult it was to replace David de Gea, the club might believe the 15-year-old could eventually have an important role in the first team, with his age profile making him the ideal candidate to succeed Senne Lammens in the long-term futrue.

Benetton might prefer a move away from England

The teenager might actually prefer a move to Club Brugge or PSV Eindhoven, as those clubs will fast-track his journey to first-team football. If he joins Manchester United, Benetton might have to wait a long time before he can claim the first-team spot.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace have already lost a number of top talents to rival clubs, and they certainly won’t want to see him leave. The Eagles could try everything in their power to block his exit.