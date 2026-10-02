Chelsea, Manchester United set to run rule over Aleksey Batrakov

Chelsea and Manchester United are keen on signing 21-year-old Russian international Aleksey Batrakov from Galatasaray next year.

According to a report by Turkish outlet Sporx, Chelsea and Manchester United will dispatch scouts to watch Aleksey Batrakov in action for Galatasaray against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League later this month. The two Premier League giants are eager to bolster their offensive units by signing a creative player next year.

Per Sporx, Chelsea and Manchester United hold a long-standing interest in Batrakov but could not sign him in the summer transfer window due to sanctions. However, after his move to Turkiye, the Premier League clubs have the opportunity to secure his services.

Who is Aleksey Batrakov?

Aleksey Batrakov is the latest promising prospect from his homeland to rise in prominence. Born in Orekhovo-Zuevo in Moscow, the youngster spent his formative years in Russia, rising through the ranks at Lokomotiv Moscow before breaking into the club’s first-team squad. The 21-year-old was exceptional in the 2025/26 season, scoring 17 goals and providing 12 assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

The Russian playmaker’s exploits piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, and Galatasaray signed him in the summer. He has already made five appearances for the Turkish Super Lig champions, providing an assist. The youngster’s continued progress has provoked widespread interest, particularly from the Premier League.

A man in demand

As iterated earlier, Chelsea showed interest in Aleksey Batrakov in the summer. The Blues regularly target promising young talent, and with Xabi Alonso’s 3-4-2-1 system at Chelsea, Batrakov can compete with Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer for the two spots behind the striker. Additionally, his ability to play on the flanks can enable him to play as a right wing-back.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils must plan succession at playmaker, with the skipper on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of his career. Bruno Fernandes remains a pivotal figure in the squad, but Manchester United must identify his long-term successor who can take over in a few years.

Interestingly, reports in the summer suggested PSG would sign Batrakov before Galatasaray swooped in and secured his services. With Chelsea and Manchester United set to scout the Russian playmaker in the UEFA Champions League clash with Barcelona, the two Premier League clubs will have reignited their interest.