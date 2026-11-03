Nottingham Forest optimistic of keeping Morgan Gibbs-White in January

Arsenal and Tottenham are among the clubs eyeing Morgan Gibbs-White in January, though Nottingham Forest remain confident of keeping their prized playmaker beyond the winter window.

According to Football Insider, Nottingham Forest are optmistic of retaining the England international amid exit speculation ahead of the January market. The 26-year-old remains one of the Premier League’s premier attacking midfielders, and interest from Arsenal and Tottenham has intensified as the transfer window approaches.

Tottenham attempted to sign Gibbs-White in the summer of 2025 and failed, with Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis threatening legal action over how they approached the midfielder’s camp. The playmaker responded by signing a contract extension to 2028. He was reportedly open to leaving at that time but Forest’s resolve held firm, and the Spurs move collapsed.

In the most recent summer transfer window of 2026, Forest had no interest in selling despite renewed rumoured interest in his services. The financial aspect was moot given they did not need to sell Gibbs-White following the sale of Elliot Anderson to Manchester City. The Tricky Trees’ strengthened position suggested any January bids would face similar resistance.

Forest’s transfer stance on Morgan Gibbs-White future

Given the Englishman’s importance to the squad, Forest view the 26-year-old as central to their ambitions and are understood to be keen on agreeing a new contract as per reports. Whether they will block any potential approaches remains a question to be answered by the club, although they are in a weakened position compared to the summer and the year before.

Tottenham have retained interest and could make an approach in January, though Forest’s negotiating strength has grown since the failed summer pursuit. Any movements will depend on what the player wants from his career, while Forest are expected to make a push to keep hold of him in January. With James Maddison struggling with fitness issues, Gibbs-White is an appealing target.

Arsenal are another contender, with the Gunners reportedly having considered him as an alternative to Morgan Rogers in the summer. Mikel Arteta may revisit the prospect of adding one of the division’s most versatile attacking midfielders, whose ability to reprise multiple roles would suit Arsenal’s tactical framework.

For Nottingham Forest, a January sale would yield a stronger fee than the summer window, when the English playmaker’s contract will have just one year remaining. Gibbs-White’s deal running to 2028 gives the club significant leverage in any January negotiation, making a departure unlikely unless the player actively forces a move.