Nottingham Forest ponder contract renewal for Morgan Gibbs-White

Nottingham Forest view Morgan Gibbs-White as a key part of their plans moving forward and are considering a new contract for the playmaker.

Nottingham Forest are considering a new contract for Morgan Gibbs-White, according to a report by Football Insider, as the club seek to ward off persistent interest from Tottenham and other suitors circling the in-form 26-year-old playmaker.

Since joining Nottingham Forest in 2022, Morgan Gibbs-White has evolved into one of the most sought-after attacking talents in the Premier League. The club view him as a cornerstone of both their present and long-term future, and Forest are expected to make any potential departure difficult for interested parties.

The Englishman’s consistency in the attacking third has established him as essential to Forest’s system. Last season, he contributed 18 goals and seven assists across all competitions from 53 appearances, and has started the new campaign well with a goal and two assists in five league matches.

Nottingham Forest ponder new contract

The summer of 2025 saw Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis accuse Tottenham of making unlawful contact with Gibbs-White’s representatives. Spurs were among the clubs interested in the player that summer, though their interest did not match the intensity shown in previous windows.

Spurs retain interest in Gibbs-White per reports, and could pursue a move before the January transfer window. Roberto De Zerbi’s side may use the winter transfer window as an opportunity to strengthen after a difficult start to the season.

Manchester United are also reportedly monitoring the player, adding further pressure on Forest to act decisively. Rather than entertaining offers, the club have instead opted to negotiate a new long-term contract that would extend his commitment well beyond the 2028 expiry of his current deal.

Recent reports indicate Forest will not entertain offers for Gibbs-White following the departure of Elliot Anderson, a departure that removes any financial impetus to sell. A new contract underlines the club’s determination to retain him as a cornerstone of their project, positioning them strongly in any negotiations with external parties.

Contractually, the Tricky Trees can retain Gibbs-White until 2028; however, should he desire a move, the club must ultimately weigh whether keeping an unwilling player or capturing value outweighs their long-term plans.