Manchester United could launch Morgan Gibbs-White move in 2027

Manchester United are keeping Morgan Gibbs-White on their long-term radar as the club begins planning for an eventual succession to Bruno Fernandes.

The Nottingham Forest playmaker has developed into one of the Premier League’s most productive attacking midfielders and is coming off a superb campaign in which he scored 15 league goals.

According to Football Insider, Manchester United are unlikely to make a move this summer because Fernandes remains central to Michael Carrick’s plans. However, Gibbs-White could become a serious option in 2027 if the circumstances around both players change.

Bruno Fernandes remains central to Manchester United plans

Fernandes continues to be one of Manchester United’s most important players and is expected to play a major role as the club returns to the Champions League. The Portuguese playmaker’s current deal is due to expire next summer, although United hold an option to extend it by a further year.

More importantly, talks over a new contract have reportedly been positive, reducing any immediate need for United to spend heavily on another high-profile No. 10. That leaves Gibbs-White as more of a succession-planning target than an urgent priority.

With Fernandes approaching his 32nd birthday, Manchester United are nevertheless conscious that they will eventually need to identify a player capable of assuming greater creative responsibility.

Gibbs-White contract situation could create opportunity

Gibbs-White appears likely to remain at Nottingham Forest this summer. Oliver Glasner is keen for the 26-year-old to sign a new contract, both to secure his future and protect Forest from losing one of their most valuable players on unfavourable terms.

However, unless an extension is agreed, Gibbs-White could enter the final year of his contract by next summer. That scenario would immediately make a 2027 move considerably more realistic, particularly if Manchester United have started transitioning away from Fernandes by then.

His Premier League experience, creativity and goalscoring improvement make him an obvious candidate for a club looking for a ready-made attacking midfielder rather than a developmental prospect. Manchester United’s interest makes more sense as a future plan than an immediate transfer. Fernandes remains too important to Carrick’s side for United to spend heavily on another player occupying similar spaces.

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The situation could look very different in 12 months. If Gibbs-White has not renewed at Forest and Fernandes is entering the latter stages of his Old Trafford career, the 26-year-old could become one of the most logical successors available. United would therefore be wise to keep monitoring him rather than forcing a deal before they actually need one.