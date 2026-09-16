Tottenham retain Morgan Gibbs-White interest, set to revive move

Tottenham Hotspur will look to sign 26-year-old English international Morgan Gibbs-White from fellow Premier League club Nottingham Forest next year.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Morgan Gibbs-White remains the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur after they attempted to sign him in the last two summer transfer windows. The Lilywhites are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile playmaker next year, and they have their sight set on the 26-year-old Nottingham Forest mainstay.

Per TEAMtalk, the North London giants are “ready to revisit a potential move” for Gibbs-White in the next two transfer windows, having not “lost their belief” in the Englishman. However, the report has claimed that Nottingham Forest “have no desire to lose another of their key players” next year.

Morgan Gibbs-White and his rise as a Premier League star

Morgan Gibbs-White has become a household name since joining Nottingham Forest from Wolverhampton Wanderers in August 2022. The 26-year-old has been instrumental in the Tricky Trees’ ascent in the Premier League standings in the last three years, and he was also one of the standout performers in a troubling 2025/26 campaign for the club, which witnessed three managerial sackings.

The English international contributed to 25 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions by finding the back of the net 18 times and providing seven assists. He has been impressive at the onset of the 2026/27 season, scoring once and providing two assists in four Premier League games. Meanwhile, Gibbs-White’s exploits have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Tottenham Hotspur among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

London calling?

Morgan Gibbs-White has been on Tottenham Hotspur’s wishlist for a long time, and they came close to securing his services ahead of the 2025/26 season before Nottingham Forest blocked the move. The continued interest makes sense given Tottenham’s midfield injury struggles, which have exposed a lack of creative depth in the attack.

Additionally, Dejan Kulusevski has been struggling with a knee injury for a longer period, forcing the North London club to seek a creative solution from the market. While Gibbs-White can be an alternative to Maddison if he arrives at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, his ability to play on the left flank adds to his appeal.

However, Nottingham Forest were unwilling to lose the English playmaker in the same window when they sold Elliot Anderson to Manchester City. With the Midlands outfit still holding firm, Tottenham must move quickly if they are to prise Gibbs-White away in January.