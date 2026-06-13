Nottingham Forest ready to block Morgan Gibbs-White exit

Nottingham Forest will not entertain any offers to part ways with 26-year-old English international Morgan Gibbs-White this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United are interested in Morgan Gibbs-White. However, Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is “adamant he wants the playmaker to remain at the City Ground and sees him as central to his plans moving forward” going into the 2026/27 season, forcing his prospective suitors to look elsewhere.

Morgan Gibbs-White and his rise as a Premier League star

Morgan Gibbs-White has become a household name since joining Nottingham Forest from Wolverhampton Wanderers in August 2022. The 26-year-old has been instrumental in the Tricky Trees’ ascent in the Premier League standings in the last three years, and he was also one of the standout performers in a chaotic 2025/26 campaign for the club.

The English international contributed to 25 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions by finding the back of the net 18 times and providing seven assists. Meanwhile, Gibbs-White’s exploits have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Arsenal will dip into the market for a versatile playmaker who can bolster the team’s attacking output and play multiple roles in the final third. While Morgan Rogers is reportedly the top target for the North London club, the Gunners have identified Gibbs-White as an alternative. The Englishman can be an alternative to Martin Odegaard and Eberechi Eze in the central areas while also being an option for the left flank.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s interest in Morgan Gibbs-White makes sense. The Blues are scouring the market for a versatile playmaker amid uncertainties surrounding Enzo Fernandez’s long-term future. In addition, the West London club’s options on the left flank have been dreadful, forcing them to seek a multi-pronged solution.

As for Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes remains a top performer for the Red Devils. However, they need a long-term successor for the skipper, as he is on the wrong side of 30. Additionally, Gibbs-White’s ability to play on the left flank makes him an appealing alternative to Matheus Cunha ahead of Manchester United’s return to the UEFA Champions League.

However, with Nottingham Forest unwilling to lose the English midfielder in the same window when they sell Elliot Anderson, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United must look elsewhere.