Nottingham Forest set to block Morgan Gibbs-White exit due to what Elliot Anderson did

Nottingham Forest are unlikely to entertain approaches for Morgan Gibbs-White anytime soon despite widespread interest from several top clubs.

According to Football Insider, Nottingham Forest are not concerned about the growing interest in Gibbs-White and are unlikely to entertain offers for him in the near future. Arsenal, Manchester United, and Tottenham are all believed to be interested, but the recent big-money sale of Elliot Anderson means Forest have no immediate need to sell.

Gibbs-White remained at Nottingham Forest during the summer of 2025 amid controversy surrounding Tottenham’s bid for the attacking midfielder. He subsequently signed a contract extension until 2028, giving Forest significant control over his future.

There were further rumours of interest during the summer, but Forest had no intention of parting ways with their key player during the transfer window. However, the fact that his contract has less than two years remaining has raised questions about his long-term future at the club. Several teams are ready to make a move if Forest indicate that they would consider a sale.

Forest unlikely to entertain Gibbs-White offers

The big-money sale of Elliot Anderson to Manchester City has reportedly reduced the need for Forest to sell their key players anytime soon. Consequently, they are not expected to entertain approaches for the 26-year-old playmaker, despite being aware of the growing interest in the background.

Forest are under no real financial pressure to raise funds through player sales, meaning Gibbs-White’s immediate future is likely to remain at the City Ground. Arsenal had reportedly considered him as an alternative to Morgan Rogers, and, having failed to sign another player after missing out on the England international, they could explore a move for Gibbs-White in the near future.

Manchester United are also believed to be interested and would be ready to take advantage of any opportunity if Forest indicate a willingness to sell. The same applies to Tottenham, who have maintained their interest despite suffering a setback two summers ago.

Overall, those clubs may have little chance of signing Gibbs-White ahead of the January transfer window, as Forest are likely to reject all approaches. However, if the Tricky Trees fail to convince the 26-year-old English playmaker to sign a new contract, they could find themselves in a difficult position next summer, when he would have only one year remaining on his deal.