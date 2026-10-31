Real Madrid unwilling to sell Federico Valverde as Liverpool plot move

Liverpool have suffered a blow in their pursuit of 28-year-old Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde.

Liverpool are preparing a €100 million bid for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde. However, the Spanish giants are unwilling to sell ahead of the summer transfer window of 2027. According to Fichajes, the Reds have identified the 28-year-old as their preferred option to strengthen the midfield, with manager Andoni Iraola keen to bring in a player capable replacing Alexis Mac Allister.

Mac Allister is a target for Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, while talks between the two parties over a new contract have not progressed. Valverde’s energy, defensive ability, and versatility would make him an ideal addition to their squad.

The Uruguay international is particularly attractive because he can operate in central midfield and across the right flank, including at right-back. His tactical flexibility could prove valuable to Iraola as he looks to address Liverpool’s midfield concerns and build a more balanced team.

The Merseyside outfit believe a bid worth €100 million could at least encourage discussions, particularly if the Spanish club need funds to pursue their own transfer objectives.

Real Madrid unlikely to listen to offers for Valverde

However, convincing Real Madrid to sell will be a significant challenge, with Los Blancos being unmoved from their stance on his future for years. Valverde is contracted to Real Madrid until June 2029, cementing his importance to their long-term strategy. He has captained Real Madrid under Jose Mourinho during the 2026/27 campaign, signalling his deepened standing at the club.

Real Madrid are therefore unlikely to entertain an approach easily, regardless of the financial package involved. There is little indication that Florentino Perez is prepared to sanction the midfielder’s departure.

The Reds are believed to have sufficient financial flexibility despite investing heavily in Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Bradley Barcola. Their recruitment team will continue monitoring Valverde’s performances, with further assessments planned throughout December.

Nevertheless, Liverpool’s hopes could ultimately depend on the player’s own ambitions. Should Valverde express a desire to leave, Real Madrid may have to reconsider their position and listen to offers. For now, Valverde remains a cornerstone of Real Madrid’s project, and he does seem quite content at the club.